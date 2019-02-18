Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Auburn 4, Georgia Southern 3, 13 innings
Barton 8-8, Mercy 6-9
Boston College at Jackson St., ccd., weather
Cent. Michigan 5, Troy 2
Coastal Carolina 11, Campbell 2
Coll. of Charleston 12, UNC Asheville 3
Coppin St. 11, Savannah St. 5
Duke 4, Lehigh 3
East Carolina 4, Radford 3
Elon 5, Lafayette 1
ETSU 14, Iona 4
Evansville 7, Mercer 2
FAU 5, Cincinnati 3
FIU 13, Stony Brook 2
Florida 3, Long Beach St. 1
Florida Gulf Coast 12, Bethune-Cookman 5
Florida St. 9, Maine 1
Fort Wayne 6, Alabama A&M 5
Gardner-Webb 5, Navy 3
George Mason 12, Villanova 5
Grambling St. 3, Alabama St. 1
High Point 7, Old Dominion 5
Illinois St. 10, Belmont 6
Indiana 6, Memphis 0
Indiana St. 8, Jacksonville 3
Iowa 10, Marshall 0
Kentucky 11, Austin Peay 1
La Salle 5, Charleston Southern 4
Louisiana-Lafayette 8, Texas 6
Louisiana-Monroe 10, Army 3, 8 innings, travel curfew
LSU 17, Air Force 5
Manhattan 5, Stetson 2
Maryland 5, VCU 3
Miami 9, Rutgers 3
New Orleans 6, Michigan St. 4
NC A&T 6, Niagara 0
N.C. Central 9, Canisius 0, 5 innings
N.C. State 12, Bucknell 8
Nicholls St. 7, S. Illinois 3
North Carolina 14, Xavier 3
North Florida 4, Missouri 2
Penn St. 6, Monmouth 4
Quinnipiac at UNC Greensboro, ccd., weather
South Carolina 3, Liberty 2
South Florida 4, Samford 1
Southern U. 12, Alcorn St. 9
The Citadel 9, Delaware St. 3
Tulane 16, George Washington 6
UCF 7, Siena 1
UConn 8, Louisville 3
Valparaiso at Lipscomb, ccd., rain
VMI 9, UNC Wilmington 4
Wake Forest 5, Georgetown 3
William & Mary 4, Marist 3
Wright St. at Mississippi, ccd., weather
Clarke 1, Robert Morris 0
Clarke 5, Brescia 4
Illinois 4, Sacred Heart 0
Miami (Ohio) 9, Saint Louis 7
Michigan 12, Binghamton 2
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 8
NJIT 9, E. Michigan 9, 8 innings, travel curfew
Ohio St. 5, Seton Hall 3
Oregon St. 13, Minnesota 1
SE Missouri 5, W. Michigan 1, completion of susp., game
SE Missouri 9, W. Michigan 8
Arkansas 3, E. Illinois 2
Baylor 6, Holy Cross 1
Creighton 12, Little Rock 10, 11 innings
Dallas Baptist 8, Kent St. 1
Northwestern St. 2, Houston 1, 11 innings
Oklahoma St. 3, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 1
Rice 15, Rhode Island 3
TCU 10, Vanderbilt 2
Texas A&M 3, Fordham 1
Virginia Tech 3, Sam Houston St. 2
Arizona 20, UMass Lowell 5
Arizona St. 16, Notre Dame 5
Cal St.-Fullerton 6, Virginia 5
CS Bakersfield 7, Ball St. 6
New Mexico 6, Gonzaga 4
Pepperdine 13, Wichita St. 8
UCLA 11, St. John’s 1
Utah Valley at Fresno St., ccd., weather
