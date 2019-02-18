Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 18, 2019 12:03 am
 
SOUTH

Auburn 4, Georgia Southern 3, 13 innings

Barton 8-8, Mercy 6-9

Boston College at Jackson St., ccd., weather

Cent. Michigan 5, Troy 2

Coastal Carolina 11, Campbell 2

Coll. of Charleston 12, UNC Asheville 3

Coppin St. 11, Savannah St. 5

Duke 4, Lehigh 3

East Carolina 4, Radford 3

Elon 5, Lafayette 1

ETSU 14, Iona 4

Evansville 7, Mercer 2

FAU 5, Cincinnati 3

FIU 13, Stony Brook 2

Florida 3, Long Beach St. 1

Florida Gulf Coast 12, Bethune-Cookman 5

Florida St. 9, Maine 1

Fort Wayne 6, Alabama A&M 5

Gardner-Webb 5, Navy 3

George Mason 12, Villanova 5

Grambling St. 3, Alabama St. 1

High Point 7, Old Dominion 5

Illinois St. 10, Belmont 6

Indiana 6, Memphis 0

Indiana St. 8, Jacksonville 3

Iowa 10, Marshall 0

Kentucky 11, Austin Peay 1

La Salle 5, Charleston Southern 4

Louisiana-Lafayette 8, Texas 6

Louisiana-Monroe 10, Army 3, 8 innings, travel curfew

LSU 17, Air Force 5

Manhattan 5, Stetson 2

Maryland 5, VCU 3

Miami 9, Rutgers 3

New Orleans 6, Michigan St. 4

NC A&T 6, Niagara 0

N.C. Central 9, Canisius 0, 5 innings

N.C. State 12, Bucknell 8

Nicholls St. 7, S. Illinois 3

North Carolina 14, Xavier 3

North Florida 4, Missouri 2

Penn St. 6, Monmouth 4

Quinnipiac at UNC Greensboro, ccd., weather

South Carolina 3, Liberty 2

South Florida 4, Samford 1

Southern U. 12, Alcorn St. 9

The Citadel 9, Delaware St. 3

Tulane 16, George Washington 6

UCF 7, Siena 1

UConn 8, Louisville 3

Valparaiso at Lipscomb, ccd., rain

VMI 9, UNC Wilmington 4

Wake Forest 5, Georgetown 3

William & Mary 4, Marist 3

Wright St. at Mississippi, ccd., weather

MIDWEST

Clarke 1, Robert Morris 0

Clarke 5, Brescia 4

Illinois 4, Sacred Heart 0

Miami (Ohio) 9, Saint Louis 7

Michigan 12, Binghamton 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 8

NJIT 9, E. Michigan 9, 8 innings, travel curfew

Ohio St. 5, Seton Hall 3

Oregon St. 13, Minnesota 1

SE Missouri 5, W. Michigan 1, completion of susp., game

SE Missouri 9, W. Michigan 8

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 3, E. Illinois 2

Baylor 6, Holy Cross 1

Creighton 12, Little Rock 10, 11 innings

Dallas Baptist 8, Kent St. 1

Northwestern St. 2, Houston 1, 11 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 1

Rice 15, Rhode Island 3

TCU 10, Vanderbilt 2

Texas A&M 3, Fordham 1

Virginia Tech 3, Sam Houston St. 2

FAR WEST

Arizona 20, UMass Lowell 5

Arizona St. 16, Notre Dame 5

Cal St.-Fullerton 6, Virginia 5

CS Bakersfield 7, Ball St. 6

New Mexico 6, Gonzaga 4

Pepperdine 13, Wichita St. 8

UCLA 11, St. John’s 1

Utah Valley at Fresno St., ccd., weather

