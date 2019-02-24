Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Dickinson 12, Albright 2

Lehigh 10, Mount St. Mary’s 5

New Haven 14, Concordia (NY) 7

SOUTH

Augusta 11, Ga. Southwestern 6

Carson-Newman 15, Davis & Elkins 4

Charlotte 9-3, Canisius 2-5

Cincinnati-Clermont at Union (Ky.), ccd.

Cincinnati Christian at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.

Clarke 8, Bethel (Tenn.) 3

Davenport 18, Merrimack 2

Ferrum 7, Denison 6

Georgia 13, UMass.-Lowell 5

Jacksonville 16, Jacksonville St. 7

Judson 8, Point Park 4

Louisiana Tech 11, Troy 4

Loyola (NO) 13, Rust 4

Michigan 6, The Citadel 3

Middle Tenn. 1, Bradley 0

North Carolina 2, South Florida 1

Northwestern Ohio at Alice Lloyd, 2, ccd.

Point Park 9, Judson 6

St. Francis (Ind.) at Lindsey Wilson, ppd.

Sewanee 7, Carroll (Wis.) 5

Siena Heights at Midway, ccd.

Spalding 2, Case Western 0

Stillman at Lane, ppd.

UT Martin 1, North Alabama 0

Vanderbilt 6, Pepperdine 3

Winthrop 3, George Mason 1

MIDWEST

Cincinnati Christian at Miami-Hamilton, ccd.

Fontbonne 8, Nebraska Wesleyan 3

Hillsdale 10, Maryville (Mo.) 8

Indiana Tech at St. Francis (Ill.), ccd.

Morningside 12, Waldorf 7

Mount Mercy at Jamestown, ccd.

Rio Grande 13, Fisher 3

Robert Morris-Chicago 9, Lawrence Tech 5

St. Xavier at Lourdes, 2, ccd.

Tabor 4, Bethany (Kan.) 3

Wittenberg 6, Earlham 5

SOUTHWEST

Lyon 5, William Woods 1

Oklahoma City 2-4, Concordia (Neb.) 1-8

Peru St. at Okla. Panhandle St., ccd.

Science & Arts 4, LSU-Alexandria 2

Texas-Tyler 3, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0

