Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Air Force 6-7, Navy 4-2
Dickinson 12, Albright 2
Indiana St. 10, Iona 0
Lehigh 10-9, Mount St. Mary’s 5-4
New Haven 14, Concordia (NY) 7
UMass at CCSU, ccd.
Augusta 11, Ga. Southwestern 6
Campbell 9, Georgetown 5
Carson-Newman 15, Davis & Elkins 4
Charlotte 9-3, Canisius 2-5
Cincinnati-Clermont at Union (Ky.), ccd.
Cincinnati Christian at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.
Clarke 8-4, Bethel (Tenn.) 3-6
Davenport 18-11, Merrimack 2-7
ETSU 7-4, Wagner 1-3
Ferrum 7, Denison 6
Georgia 13-12, UMass.-Lowell 5-5
Illinois 11, FAU 10, 10 innings
Jacksonville 16, Jacksonville St. 7
Judson 8, Point Park 4
Louisiana Tech 11-5, Troy 4-7
Loyola (NO) 13-9, Rust 4-2
LSU 4, Bryant 3
Marshall 1, UNC Wilmington 0
Maryland 9, Maine 6
Michigan 6, The Citadel 3
Middle Tenn. 1-1, Bradley 0-2, 2nd game 10 innings
Mississippi St. 4, Southern Miss. 3
N.C. Central 4-4, Delaware St. 1-3
North Carolina 2-5, South Florida 1-3
Northwestern Ohio at Alice Lloyd, 2, ccd.
Old Dominion 12, Binghamton 9
Point Park 9, Judson 6
St. Francis (Ind.) at Lindsey Wilson, ppd.
Sewanee 7, Carroll (Wis.) 5
Siena Heights at Midway, ccd.
Spalding 2, Case Western 0
St. John’s 5-4, Western Carolina 2-13
Stillman at Lane, ppd.
Toledo 10-2, Belmont 7-5
UAB 8-6, Holy Cross 2-2
UT Martin 1-6, North Alabama 0-7
Vanderbilt 6-6, Pepperdine 3-2
W. Kentucky 10-5, E. Illinois 9-4, 1st game 10 innings
Winthrop 3-7, George Mason 1-0
Cincinnati Christian at Miami-Hamilton, ccd.
Fontbonne 8, Nebraska Wesleyan 3
Hillsdale 10, Maryville (Mo.) 8
Indiana Tech at St. Francis (Ill.), ccd.
Morningside 12, Waldorf 7
Mount Mercy at Jamestown, ccd.
Rio Grande 13, Fisher 3
Robert Morris-Chicago 9, Lawrence Tech 5
St. Xavier at Lourdes, 2, ccd.
Tabor 4, Bethany (Kan.) 3
Wittenberg 6, Earlham 5
Central Baptist 15, Columbia (Mo.) 10
Lyon 5, William Woods 1
Oklahoma City 2-4, Concordia (Neb.) 1-8
Peru St. at Okla. Panhandle St., ccd.
Science & Arts 4, LSU-Alexandria 2
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6, N. Dakota St. 4
Texas-Tyler 3, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0
UC Irvine 11, Rice 4
UTSA 9, Dartmouth 5
CS Northridge 7-15, Gonzaga 4-12, 2nd game 8 innings
New Mexico 13-x, Niagara 3-x
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.