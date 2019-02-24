Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

February 24, 2019 10:25 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 6-7, Navy 4-2

Dickinson 12, Albright 2

Indiana St. 10, Iona 0

Lehigh 10-9, Mount St. Mary’s 5-4

New Haven 14, Concordia (NY) 7

UMass at CCSU, ccd.

SOUTH

Augusta 11, Ga. Southwestern 6

Campbell 9, Georgetown 5

Carson-Newman 15, Davis & Elkins 4

Charlotte 9-3, Canisius 2-5

Cincinnati-Clermont at Union (Ky.), ccd.

Cincinnati Christian at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.

Clarke 8-4, Bethel (Tenn.) 3-6

Davenport 18-11, Merrimack 2-7

ETSU 7-4, Wagner 1-3

Ferrum 7, Denison 6

Georgia 13-12, UMass.-Lowell 5-5

Illinois 11, FAU 10, 10 innings

Jacksonville 16, Jacksonville St. 7

Judson 8, Point Park 4

Louisiana Tech 11-5, Troy 4-7

Loyola (NO) 13-9, Rust 4-2

LSU 4, Bryant 3

Marshall 1, UNC Wilmington 0

Maryland 9, Maine 6

Michigan 6, The Citadel 3

Middle Tenn. 1-1, Bradley 0-2, 2nd game 10 innings

Mississippi St. 4, Southern Miss. 3

N.C. Central 4-4, Delaware St. 1-3

North Carolina 2-5, South Florida 1-3

Northwestern Ohio at Alice Lloyd, 2, ccd.

Old Dominion 12, Binghamton 9

Point Park 9, Judson 6

St. Francis (Ind.) at Lindsey Wilson, ppd.

Sewanee 7, Carroll (Wis.) 5

Siena Heights at Midway, ccd.

Spalding 2, Case Western 0

St. John’s 5-4, Western Carolina 2-13

Stillman at Lane, ppd.

Toledo 10-2, Belmont 7-5

UAB 8-6, Holy Cross 2-2

UT Martin 1-6, North Alabama 0-7

Vanderbilt 6-6, Pepperdine 3-2

W. Kentucky 10-5, E. Illinois 9-4, 1st game 10 innings

Winthrop 3-7, George Mason 1-0

MIDWEST

Cincinnati Christian at Miami-Hamilton, ccd.

Fontbonne 8, Nebraska Wesleyan 3

Hillsdale 10, Maryville (Mo.) 8

Indiana Tech at St. Francis (Ill.), ccd.

Morningside 12, Waldorf 7

Mount Mercy at Jamestown, ccd.

Rio Grande 13, Fisher 3

Robert Morris-Chicago 9, Lawrence Tech 5

St. Xavier at Lourdes, 2, ccd.

Tabor 4, Bethany (Kan.) 3

Wittenberg 6, Earlham 5

SOUTHWEST

Central Baptist 15, Columbia (Mo.) 10

Lyon 5, William Woods 1

Oklahoma City 2-4, Concordia (Neb.) 1-8

Peru St. at Okla. Panhandle St., ccd.

Science & Arts 4, LSU-Alexandria 2

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6, N. Dakota St. 4

Texas-Tyler 3, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0

UC Irvine 11, Rice 4

UTSA 9, Dartmouth 5

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 7-15, Gonzaga 4-12, 2nd game 8 innings

New Mexico 13-x, Niagara 3-x

