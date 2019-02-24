Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Minnesota 220 001 000—5 7 0 Boston 110 002 04x—8 10 1

Perez, Parker (3), Reed (4), May (5), Collins (6), Adams (7), Dean (8), Comer (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Weber, Jimenez (2), Workman (3), Brewer (4), Reyes (5), Montgomery (7), Gorst (8), Crawford (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez, Nunez. W_Gorst 1-0. L_Dean 0-1. HRs_Kepler (2), Cesar; Bradley Jr., Matheny, Chavis.

___

New York Yankees 120 302 000—8 12 0 Tampa Bay 000 032 000—5 9 1

Loaisiga, Hale (3), Stephan (5), Lail (5), Alvarez (7), Tarpley (9), and Romine, Lavarnway; Glasnow, Chirinos (2), Krook (3), Stanek (4), Milner (5), Taylor (6), Gardeck (7), Moats (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, James. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Lipka, Voit; Meadows, Coats, Adames, Zunino.

___

Toronto 014 000 030—8 14 1 Baltimore 300 300 30x—9 10 0

Reid-Foley, Biagini (3), Thornton (4), Morimando (6), Murphy (7), Perez (8), and Maile, Pentecost; Hess, Scott (3), Almengo (3), Yacabonis (4), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Gilmartin (8), Wotherspoon (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Wynns, Cervenka. W_Yacabonis 1-0. L_Thornton 0-1. HRs_Pompey, Cantwell; Ruiz.

___

Philadelphia 301 031 200—10 14 0 Detroit 001 000 041—6 11 1

Anderson, Hammer (3), Neris (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Paredes (7), Viza (8), Windle (8), Brown (9), and Butera, Brantly; Ross, Thielbar (2), Greene (3), VerHagen (4), Farmer (5), Houston (6), Paredes (7), Cisnero (9), and Hicks, Rogers. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Ross 0-1. HRs_Cozens, Williams, Butera; Castro, Rodriguez.

___

Miami 000 011 301—6 13 0 Pittsburgh 110 102 104—10 11 2

Richards, Steckenrider (3), Noesi (4), Neidert (6), Lee (7), Kinley (8), Quijada (9), and Wallach, Vigil; Kingham, Liriano (3), Neverauskas (4), Burdi (5), McRae (6), Agrazal (7), Weiman (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Weiman 1-0. L_Quijada 0-1. HRs_Brinson; Kang (2), Hayes (2).

___

Atlanta 000 010 010—2 7 1 Houston (ss) 104 000 00x—5 10 0

Foltynewicz, Jackson (3), Clouse (3), Wilson (4), Muller (6), Wentz (7), Davidson (8), and Lopez, Morales; Valdez, Pinales (3), Martin (4), Bailey (6), Guduan (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1. HRs_Florimon.

___

Washington 013 004 301—12 12 1 St. Louis 000 110 000—2 4 0

Fedde, Voth (3), Glover (5), Williams (5), Pena (6), McGowin (7), Nuno (9), and Severino, Gushue; Wacha, Ponce de Leon (3), Shreve (3), Gant (4), Cabrera (6), Morales (6), Elledge (7), Webb (8), Gallegos (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. HRs_Wilson, Noll; O’Neill.

___

Houston 130 006 000—10 15 0 New York Mets 010 000 000—1 6 2

Armenteros, Bostick (3), Bukauskas (4), Bielak (6), Scheetz (8), and Stassi; deGrom, Peterson (2), Sewald (3), Peterson (4), O’Rourke (5), Caminero (6), Coleman (7), Torres (8), Ryan (9), and Ramos, Mazeika, Plaia. W_Armenteros 1-0. L_deGrom 0-1. HRs_Robinson.

___

Kansas City 600 012 230—14 16 1 Oakland 030 002 000—5 9 1

McWilliams, Zimmer (2), Lovvorn (4), Machado (6), Lovelady (8), and Viloria; Brooks, Dull (3), Finnegan (4), Dunshee (5), Schlitter (6), Ruiz (7), Crockett (8), Seddon (9), and Herrmann, Phegley. W_McWilliams 1-0. L_Brooks 0-1. HRs_Owings, Viloria.

___

Arizona 302 104 002—12 15 0 Cleveland 001 000 002—3 9 1

Ray, Gibson (2), Scott (3), Widener (4), Lopez (6), Ginkel (7), Shipley (8), Scribner (9), and Murphy, Varsho; Hu, Ramirez (3), Wilson (4), Olson (5), Wittgren (6), Chiang (7), Orlan (8), Mejia (9), and Plawecki, Federowicz, Chu. W_Ray 1-0. L_Hu 0-1. HRs_Varsho, Walker; Mercado.

___

Chicago Cubs 080 000 100—9 13 0 San Francisco 201 200 000—5 9 0

Chatwood, Robinson (3), Kellogg (4), Maples (5), Norwood (6), Mekkes (7), Webster (8), and Caratini, Rice; Bumgarner, Wolff (2), Beede (3), Gott (5), Williams (6), Adon (7), Webb (8), Rogers (9), and Rivera, Bart. W_Chatwood 1-0. L_Bumgarner 0-1. HRs_Field; Panik, Belt, Hanson.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 004 300 002—9 11 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 411 010 60x—13 12 2

Castillo, Pena (1), Madero (3), Klonowski (5), Krzeminski (7), and Smith; Ryu, Santana (2), Broussard (3), Curry (3), McCreery (4), Moseley (4), Gonsolin (6), May (7), White (8), Johnson (9), and Martin, Ruiz. W_May 1-0. L_Klonowski 0-1. HRs_Wenson; Peters (2), Estevez, Beaty.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 011 200—4 10 0 San Diego 020 201 00x—5 6 2

Flores, Bummer (3), Minaya (4), Frare (6), Foster (8), and McCann; Nix, Perdomo (3), Avila (5), Bollinger (7), McGrath (8), Stout (9), and Hedges, Allen. W_Nix 1-0. L_Flores 0-1. HRs_Cordell; Rodriguez (2), Renfroe.

___

Seattle 010 012 000—4 8 1 Colorado 110 000 000—2 6 0

LeBlanc, Sheffield (3), Swanson (5), Milone (6), Leyer (8), Tenuta (9), and Lobaton; Gray, Lambert (3), McGee (5), Shaw (6), Gonzalez (6), Castellani (7), Estevez (9), and Iannetta, Nicholas. W_Swanson 1-0. L_Shaw 0-1. HRs_Arenado.

___

