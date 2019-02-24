Sunday’s Major League Linescore

New York Yankees 120 302 000—8 12 0 Tampa Bay 000 032 000—5 9 1

Loaisiga, Hale (3), Stephan (5), Lail (5), Alvarez (7), Tarpley (9), and Romine, Lavarnway; Glasnow, Chirinos (2), Krook (3), Stanek (4), Milner (5), Taylor (6), Gardeck (7), Moats (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, James. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Lipka, Voit; Meadows, Coats, Adames, Zunino.

Atlanta 000 010 010—2 7 1 Houston (ss) 104 000 00x—5 10 0

Foltynewicz, Jackson (3), Clouse (3), Wilson (4), Muller (6), Wentz (7), Davidson (8), and Lopez, Morales; Valdez, Pinales (3), Martin (4), Bailey (6), Guduan (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1. HRs_Florimon.

