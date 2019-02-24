Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

February 24, 2019 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Minnesota 220 001 000—5 7 0
Boston 110 002 04x—8 10 1

Perez, Parker (3), Reed (4), May (5), Collins (6), Adams (7), Dean (8), Comer (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Weber, Jimenez (2), Workman (3), Brewer (4), Reyes (5), Montgomery (7), Gorst (8), Crawford (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez, Nunez. W_Gorst 1-0. L_Dean 0-1. HRs_Kepler (2), Cesar; Bradley Jr., Matheny, Chavis.

___

New York Yankees 120 302 000—8 12 0
Tampa Bay 000 032 000—5 9 1

Loaisiga, Hale (3), Stephan (5), Lail (5), Alvarez (7), Tarpley (9), and Romine, Lavarnway; Glasnow, Chirinos (2), Krook (3), Stanek (4), Milner (5), Taylor (6), Gardeck (7), Moats (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, James. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Lipka, Voit; Meadows, Coats, Adames, Zunino.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Toronto 014 000 030—8 14 1
Baltimore 300 300 30x—9 10 0

Reid-Foley, Biagini (3), Thornton (4), Morimando (6), Murphy (7), Perez (8), and Maile, Pentecost; Hess, Scott (3), Almengo (3), Yacabonis (4), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Gilmartin (8), Wotherspoon (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Wynns, Cervenka. W_Yacabonis 1-0. L_Thornton 0-1. HRs_Pompey, Cantwell; Ruiz.

___

Philadelphia 301 031 200—10 14 0
Detroit 001 000 041—6 11 1

Anderson, Hammer (3), Neris (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Paredes (7), Viza (8), Windle (8), Brown (9), and Butera, Brantly; Ross, Thielbar (2), Greene (3), VerHagen (4), Farmer (5), Houston (6), Paredes (7), Cisnero (9), and Hicks, Rogers. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Ross 0-1. HRs_Cozens, Williams, Butera; Castro, Rodriguez.

___

Miami 000 011 301—6 13 0
Pittsburgh 110 102 104—10 11 2

Richards, Steckenrider (3), Noesi (4), Neidert (6), Lee (7), Kinley (8), Quijada (9), and Wallach, Vigil; Kingham, Liriano (3), Neverauskas (4), Burdi (5), McRae (6), Agrazal (7), Weiman (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Weiman 1-0. L_Quijada 0-1. HRs_Brinson; Kang (2), Hayes (2).

___

Atlanta 000 010 010—2 7 1
Houston (ss) 104 000 00x—5 10 0

Foltynewicz, Jackson (3), Clouse (3), Wilson (4), Muller (6), Wentz (7), Davidson (8), and Lopez, Morales; Valdez, Pinales (3), Martin (4), Bailey (6), Guduan (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1. HRs_Florimon.

___

Houston 130 006 000—10 15 0
New York Mets 010 000 000—1 6 2

Armenteros, Bostick (3), Bukauskas (4), Bielak (6), Scheetz (8), and Stassi; deGrom, Peterson (2), Sewald (3), Peterson (4), O’Rourke (5), Caminero (6), Coleman (7), Torres (8), Ryan (9), and Ramos, Mazeika, Plaia. W_Armenteros 1-0. L_deGrom 0-1. HRs_Robinson.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.