Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|220
|001
|000—5
|7
|0
|Boston
|110
|002
|04x—8
|10
|1
Perez, Parker (3), Reed (4), May (5), Collins (6), Adams (7), Dean (8), Comer (8), and Garver, Rortvedt; Weber, Jimenez (2), Workman (3), Brewer (4), Reyes (5), Montgomery (7), Gorst (8), Crawford (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez, Nunez. W_Gorst 1-0. L_Dean 0-1. HRs_Kepler (2), Cesar; Bradley Jr., Matheny, Chavis.
|New York Yankees
|120
|302
|000—8
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|032
|000—5
|9
|1
Loaisiga, Hale (3), Stephan (5), Lail (5), Alvarez (7), Tarpley (9), and Romine, Lavarnway; Glasnow, Chirinos (2), Krook (3), Stanek (4), Milner (5), Taylor (6), Gardeck (7), Moats (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, James. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Lipka, Voit; Meadows, Coats, Adames, Zunino.
|Toronto
|014
|000
|030—8
|14
|1
|Baltimore
|300
|300
|30x—9
|10
|0
Reid-Foley, Biagini (3), Thornton (4), Morimando (6), Murphy (7), Perez (8), and Maile, Pentecost; Hess, Scott (3), Almengo (3), Yacabonis (4), Carroll (6), Tate (7), Gilmartin (8), Wotherspoon (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Wynns, Cervenka. W_Yacabonis 1-0. L_Thornton 0-1. HRs_Pompey, Cantwell; Ruiz.
|Philadelphia
|301
|031
|200—10
|14
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|041—6
|11
|1
Anderson, Hammer (3), Neris (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Paredes (7), Viza (8), Windle (8), Brown (9), and Butera, Brantly; Ross, Thielbar (2), Greene (3), VerHagen (4), Farmer (5), Houston (6), Paredes (7), Cisnero (9), and Hicks, Rogers. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Ross 0-1. HRs_Cozens, Williams, Butera; Castro, Rodriguez.
|Miami
|000
|011
|301—6
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|102
|104—10
|11
|2
Richards, Steckenrider (3), Noesi (4), Neidert (6), Lee (7), Kinley (8), Quijada (9), and Wallach, Vigil; Kingham, Liriano (3), Neverauskas (4), Burdi (5), McRae (6), Agrazal (7), Weiman (9), and Baron, Pabst. W_Weiman 1-0. L_Quijada 0-1. HRs_Brinson; Kang (2), Hayes (2).
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|1
|Houston (ss)
|104
|000
|00x—5
|10
|0
Foltynewicz, Jackson (3), Clouse (3), Wilson (4), Muller (6), Wentz (7), Davidson (8), and Lopez, Morales; Valdez, Pinales (3), Martin (4), Bailey (6), Guduan (8), Garza (9), and Chirinos. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 0-1. HRs_Florimon.
|Washington
|013
|004
|301—12
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|000—2
|4
|0
Fedde, Voth (3), Glover (5), Williams (5), Pena (6), McGowin (7), Nuno (9), and Severino, Gushue; Wacha, Ponce de Leon (3), Shreve (3), Gant (4), Cabrera (6), Morales (6), Elledge (7), Webb (8), Gallegos (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. HRs_Wilson, Noll; O’Neill.
|Houston
|130
|006
|000—10
|15
|0
|New York Mets
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
Armenteros, Bostick (3), Bukauskas (4), Bielak (6), Scheetz (8), and Stassi; deGrom, Peterson (2), Sewald (3), Peterson (4), O’Rourke (5), Caminero (6), Coleman (7), Torres (8), Ryan (9), and Ramos, Mazeika, Plaia. W_Armenteros 1-0. L_deGrom 0-1. HRs_Robinson.
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|011
|200—4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|020
|201
|00x—5
|6
|2
Flores, Bummer (3), Minaya (4), Frare (6), Foster (8), and McCann; Nix, Perdomo (3), Avila (5), Bollinger (7), McGrath (8), Stout (9), and Hedges, Allen. W_Nix 1-0. L_Flores 0-1. HRs_Cordell; Rodriguez (2), Renfroe.
