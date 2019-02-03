Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress form Erie (NBADL).

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated the conditioning loan of G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.

