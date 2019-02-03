Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress form Erie (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated the conditioning loan of G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Brad McClure from Idaho (ECHL).
BRAMPTON BEAST — Claimed F Bo Pieper off waivers from Reading.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.
