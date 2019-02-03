Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

February 3, 2019 7:35 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated the conditioning loan of G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Brad McClure from Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Claimed F Bo Pieper off waivers from Reading.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.

