Sunday’s Sports Transactions

February 10, 2019 4:52 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Fired coach Randy Carlyle. Named general manager Bob Murray interim coach.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling F Cedric Lacroix one game.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned G Danny Tirone to Providence (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Vito Mannone on 12-month loan from Reading (Championship-England).

