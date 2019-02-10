Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Fired coach Randy Carlyle. Named general manager Bob Murray interim coach.
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling F Cedric Lacroix one game.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned G Danny Tirone to Providence (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Vito Mannone on 12-month loan from Reading (Championship-England).
