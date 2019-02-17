Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SS Alcides Escobar on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Garrett Richards on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Aaron Loup to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Christian Dvorak to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Justin Woods from Jacksonville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Brett McKenzie from Atlanta (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Brady Ferguson and D Sam Jardine from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen D/LW Curt Gogol and Utah RW Josh Anderson one game.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup. Added G Josh Taylor as emergency backup.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released G Sebastien Caron as emergency backup.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded D Blake Kessel to Maine.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Brian Bowen.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Returned D Jeremy Beaudry to Wichita.

TULSA OILERS — Claimed G Keegan Asmundson off waivers from Kalamazoo. Released G Kurt Peterson as emergency backup. Added G Marty Magers as emergency backup.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Tom Comunale as emergency backup. Added G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Returned F Sam Fioretti to South Carolina.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis.

