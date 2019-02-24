Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP J.C. Ramirez on the 60-dah IL. Claimed 3B Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Detroit.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Jordan Harrison to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Maxx Forde.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Lee Stempniak to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Harri Sateri from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with G Jeremy Smith on a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Evan Buitenhuis from Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Brady Ferguson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Marco Roy to Laval (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Rob Madore as emergency backup.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Mike Wallingford as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Ryan Hubbard as emergency backup.

