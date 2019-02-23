Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Suns-Hawks, Box

February 23, 2019 9:39 pm
 
PHOENIX (112)

Oubre Jr. 5-19 1-2 14, Jackson 3-6 0-0 6, Ayton 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 10-16 5-6 29, Booker 8-23 8-8 26, Bridges 2-10 0-0 6, Bender 1-2 1-2 4, Holmes 2-2 0-0 4, Melton 2-3 0-0 4, Daniels 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 41-93 17-20 112.

ATLANTA (120)

Prince 6-15 7-9 21, Collins 4-10 10-10 19, Dedmon 7-15 3-4 18, Young 5-14 11-12 23, Bazemore 9-19 0-0 23, Bembry 2-5 1-2 5, Spellman 4-6 0-1 9, Len 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 32-38 120.

Phoenix 33 26 28 25—112
Atlanta 33 30 23 34—120

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-37 (Johnson 4-6, Oubre Jr. 3-9, Booker 2-6, Bridges 2-8, Bender 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Melton 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Atlanta 12-33 (Bazemore 5-9, Prince 2-6, Young 2-6, Spellman 1-2, Collins 1-3, Dedmon 1-4, Len 0-1, Adams 0-1, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out_Oubre Jr.. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Ayton 12), Atlanta 50 (Collins 14). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Booker 8), Atlanta 22 (Young 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 29, Atlanta 22. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Jackson, Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov. A_15,214 (18,118).

