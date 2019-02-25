Suns-Heat, Box

PHOENIX (124)

Oubre Jr. 6-11 3-4 16, Jackson 5-14 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 2-4 14, T.Johnson 6-12 3-3 18, Booker 6-16 5-5 20, Bridges 2-4 3-4 7, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Melton 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 5-6 1-1 14, Crawford 5-9 4-4 16. Totals 45-89 21-25 124.

MIAMI (121)

Richardson 2-10 3-3 7, Olynyk 11-17 2-2 28, Whiteside 14-19 1-2 29, Waiters 4-11 1-1 12, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Adebayo 4-7 6-7 14, Dragic 5-12 0-0 10, Wade 5-14 3-5 13. Totals 48-97 16-20 121.

Phoenix 23 29 32 40—124 Miami 29 34 24 34—121

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-32 (Daniels 3-3, T.Johnson 3-5, Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Bridges 0-2), Miami 9-29 (Olynyk 4-6, Waiters 3-7, Anderson 1-1, Robinson 1-5, Dragic 0-3, Wade 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 39 (Ayton 10), Miami 44 (Whiteside 11). Assists_Phoenix 30 (Booker 9), Miami 31 (Richardson 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Miami 20. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Adebayo, Richardson, Waiters. A_19,600 (19,600).

