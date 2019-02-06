Suns-Jazz, Box

PHOENIX (88)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 9, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 10-19 0-0 20, Okobo 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 9-16 8-10 27, Oubre Jr. 5-10 6-7 16, Holmes 3-6 1-2 7, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3, Crawford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 15-19 88.

UTAH (116)

Ingles 6-10 1-1 15, Favors 6-11 2-2 14, Gobert 5-8 6-10 16, Rubio 5-9 2-3 13, Mitchell 8-21 4-5 21, O’Neale 5-6 2-2 15, Crowder 3-7 3-6 11, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 1-1 1-2 3, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Korver 1-5 0-1 3. Totals 42-84 21-32 116.

Phoenix 24 22 25 17— 88 Utah 30 26 23 37—116

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 3-17 (Bridges 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Okobo 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Crawford 0-3), Utah 11-28 (O’Neale 3-4, Ingles 2-5, Crowder 2-6, Neto 1-1, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Korver 1-4, Allen 0-1, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (Ayton 9), Utah 43 (Gobert 12). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Jackson 7), Utah 29 (Ingles 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Utah 18. Technicals_Crawford, Jackson. A_18,306 (18,306).

