Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suns-Jazz, Box

February 6, 2019 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (88)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 9, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 10-19 0-0 20, Okobo 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 9-16 8-10 27, Oubre Jr. 5-10 6-7 16, Holmes 3-6 1-2 7, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3, Crawford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 15-19 88.

UTAH (116)

Ingles 6-10 1-1 15, Favors 6-11 2-2 14, Gobert 5-8 6-10 16, Rubio 5-9 2-3 13, Mitchell 8-21 4-5 21, O’Neale 5-6 2-2 15, Crowder 3-7 3-6 11, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 1-1 1-2 3, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-3 0-0 3, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Korver 1-5 0-1 3. Totals 42-84 21-32 116.

Phoenix 24 22 25 17— 88
Utah 30 26 23 37—116

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 3-17 (Bridges 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Okobo 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Crawford 0-3), Utah 11-28 (O’Neale 3-4, Ingles 2-5, Crowder 2-6, Neto 1-1, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Korver 1-4, Allen 0-1, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (Ayton 9), Utah 43 (Gobert 12). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Jackson 7), Utah 29 (Ingles 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Utah 18. Technicals_Crawford, Jackson. A_18,306 (18,306).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.