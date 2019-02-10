Suns-Kings, Box

PHOENIX (104)

Bridges 2-8 5-8 9, Jackson 7-16 2-4 18, Ayton 8-10 0-0 16, Johnson 4-12 0-0 9, Booker 9-19 6-7 27, Oubre Jr. 3-10 1-3 7, Holmes 2-6 6-6 10, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Okobo 2-7 2-2 6, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 22-30 104.

SACRAMENTO (117)

Barnes 3-9 2-2 9, Bjelica 4-12 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 3-5 4-10 10, Fox 5-11 5-6 17, Hield 6-15 3-4 18, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Bagley III 10-15 11-13 32, Ferrell 2-5 1-1 7, Bogdanovic 5-10 4-6 14, Burks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-84 32-44 117.

Phoenix 23 21 28 32—104 Sacramento 33 30 24 30—117

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-27 (Booker 3-5, Jackson 2-3, Johnson 1-5, Bender 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Okobo 0-4, Bridges 0-5), Sacramento 9-31 (Hield 3-9, Fox 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Bagley III 1-2, Barnes 1-7, Bogdanovic 0-1, Bjelica 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 54 (Holmes, Ayton 9), Sacramento 49 (Cauley-Stein, Bjelica 8). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker 6), Sacramento 26 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 31, Sacramento 21. Technicals_Jackson. A_17,583 (17,608).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.