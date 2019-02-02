Listen Live Sports

Super Bowl Ad Rates

30-second commercial

2019_$5,300,000

2018_$5,000,000

2017_$5,000,000

2016_$5,000,000

2015_$4,500,000

2014_$4,000,000

2013_$3,800,000

2012_$3,500,000

2011_$3,100,000

2010_$2,900,000

2009_$2,800,000

2008_$2,700,000

2007_$2,600,000

2006_$2,500,000

2005_$2,400,000

2004_$2,300,000

2003_$2,100,000

2002_$1,900,000

2001_$2,100,000

2000_$2,200,000

1999_$1,600,000

1998_$1,300,000

1997_$1,200,000

1996_$1,085,000

1995_$1,150,000

1994_$900,000

1993_$850,000

1992_$850,000

1991_$800,000

1990_$700,000

1989_$675,000

1988_$645,000

1987_$600,000

1986_$550,000

1985_$525,000

1984_$368,000

1983_$400,000

1982_$324,000

1981_$275,000

1980_$222,000

1979_$185,000

1978_$162,000

1977_$125,000

1976_$110,000

1975_$107,000

1974_$103,000

1973_$88,000

1972_$86,000

1971_$72,000

1970_$78,000

1969_$55,000

1968_$54,000

1967_$42,000

