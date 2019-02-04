Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Super Bowl fans endure long lines leaving Atlanta’s airport

February 4, 2019 10:15 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Travelers heading home from the Super Bowl were enduring waits of more than an hour to get through airport security on what city officials have called “Mass Exodus Monday.”

The airport’s general manager, John Selden, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wait times were about an hour-and-a-half Monday morning.

City officials say they expected around 110,000 passengers to be screened Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — well over the 60,000 to 80,000 on a typical day.

The city is hoping to avoid the chaotic scene at the airport on a recent Monday — Jan. 14 — when many passengers waited more than an hour to be screened in lines that stretched into the baggage claim area.

The Associated Press

