The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Super Bowl Long Stats

February 3, 2019 11:08 pm
 
New England 0 3 0 10—13
L.A. Rams 0 0 3 0— 3
Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Brady 25 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-1; Brady 4 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-9.New England 3, L.A. Rams 0.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Goff 15 pass to Cooks; Goff 18 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6.New England 3, L.A. Rams 3.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00. Drive: 5 plays, 69 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Brady 18 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 13 pass to Edelman; Brady 29 pass to Gronkowski.New England 10, L.A. Rams 3.

NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Michel 26 run; Burkhead 26 run.New England 13, L.A. Rams 3.

A_70,081.

___

NE LAR
FIRST DOWNS 22 14
Rushing 6 2
Passing 12 11
Penalty 4 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 3-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0
TOTAL NET YARDS 407 260
Total Plays 68 60
Avg Gain 6.0 4.3
NET YARDS RUSHING 154 62
Rushes 32 18
Avg per rush 4.8 3.4
NET YARDS PASSING 253 198
Sacked-Yds lost 1-9 4-31
Gross-Yds passing 262 229
Completed-Att. 21-35 19-38
Had Intercepted 1 1
Yards-Pass Play 7.0 4.7
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 2-1-1
PUNTS-Avg. 5-43.0 9-46.3
Punts blocked. 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 40 39
Punt Returns 2-2 2-12
Kickoff Returns 1-38 1-27
Interceptions 1-0 1-0
PENALTIES-Yds 3-20 9-65
FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 33:10 26:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 18-94, Burkhead 7-43, Edelman 1-8, Patterson 2-7, White 2-4, Brady 2-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Gurley 10-35, Anderson 7-22, Woods 1-5.

PASSING_New England, Brady 21-35-1-262. L.A. Rams, Goff 19-38-1-229.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 10-141, Gronkowski 6-87, Burkhead 2-15, Patterson 2-14, White 1-5. L.A. Rams, Cooks 8-120, Woods 5-70, Reynolds 3-28, Anderson 2-12, Gurley 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Edelman 2-2. L.A. Rams, Natson 2-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Patterson 1-38. L.A. Rams, Natson 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jones 6-2-1, Gilmore 5-0-0, McCourty 4-1-0, Wise 3-2-0, Van Noy 3-0-1, Flowers 2-1-0, Hightower 2-0-2, Guy 2-0-0, Shelton 2-0-0, Chung 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, McCourty 1-1-0, Roberts 1-0-0, McClellan 1-0-0, Brown 0-2-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 6-4-0, Peters 5-2-0, Brockers 5-2-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Joyner 4-2-0, Talib 4-0-0, Fowler 4-0-0, Barron 3-5-0, Ebukam 3-0-0, Donald 1-4-0, Robey-Coleman 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-0-1.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Gilmore 1-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 46. L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 48.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Parry, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Ed Camp, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jim Lapetina.

