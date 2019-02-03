Super Bowl Play-by-Play

ATLANTA (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2019 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots:

FIRST QUARTER

Los Angeles won coin toss, elected to kick off.

New England

G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from LA 35 to NE 1. C.Patterson pushed ob at NE 39 for 38 yards (G.Zuerlein).

1-10-NE39 (14:55) S.Michel right tackle to LA 48 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).

1-10-LA48 (14:09) C.Patterson left end to LA 42 for 6 yards (J.Johnson, N.Robey).

2-4-LA42 (13:31) S.Michel left tackle to LA 37 for 5 yards (M.Peters).

1-10-LA37 (12:52) S.Michel right guard to LA 34 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).

2-7-LA34 (12:14) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right intended for C.Hogan INTERCEPTED by C.Littleton (N.Robey) at LA 27. C.Littleton to LA 27 for no gain (C.Hogan).

Los Angeles

1-10-LA27 (12:06) T.Gurley left tackle to LA 29 for 2 yards (T.Flowers).

2-8-LA29 (11:37) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.

3-8-LA29 (11:30) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds [A.Clayborn].

4-8-LA29 (11:25) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to NE 17, Center-J.McQuaide. J.Edelman to NE 12 for -5 yards (S.Shields).

New England

1-10-NE12 (11:14) S.Michel right tackle to NE 13 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).

2-9-NE13 (10:36) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Michel.

3-9-NE13 (10:34) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Edelman to NE 24 for 11 yards (A.Talib).

1-10-NE24 (9:55) S.Michel left guard to NE 20 for -4 yards (D.Fowler).

2-14-NE20 (9:19) T.Brady pass short right to R.Burkhead to NE 16 for -4 yards (N.Robey). PENALTY on LA-N.Robey, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at NE 16.

1-10-NE35 (8:52) R.Burkhead left guard to NE 40 for 5 yards (M.Brockers).

2-5-NE40 (8:14) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at NE 48 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).

TIMEOUT: New England (NO. 1) 7:39

1-10-NE48 (7:39) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski ran ob at LA 33 for 19 yards (M.Peters).

1-10-LA33 (7:04) R.Burkhead right guard to LA 31 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).

2-8-LA31 (6:22) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Hogan.

TIMEOUT: New England (NO. 2) 6:17

3-8-LA31 (6:17) (Shotgun) J.White right guard to LA 28 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).

4-5-LA28 (5:39) S.Gostkowski 46 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Los Angeles

1-10-LA36 (5:35) R.Woods right end to LA 41 for 5 yards (D.Wise; P.Chung).

2-5-LA41 (5:27) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to NE 49 for 10 yards (J.Jones).

1-10-NE49 (4:19) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.

2-10-NE49 (4:14) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to NE 42 for 7 yards (J.Jones).

3-3-NE42 (3:35) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (P.Chung).

4-3-NE42 (3:32) (Punt formation) PENALTY on LA, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at NE 42 – No Play.

4-8-NE47 (3:32) J.Hekker punts 28 yards to NE 19, Center-J.McQuaide, out of bounds.

New England

1-10-NE19 (3:24) S.Michel right guard to NE 22 for 3 yards (L.Joyner; M.Barron).

2-6-NE23 (2:52) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 30 for 7 yards (S.Ebukam).

1-10-NE30 (2:24) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Hogan.

2-10-NE30 (2:20) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Edelman pushed ob at LA 45 for 25 yards (A.Talib).

1-10-LA45 (1:51) T.Brady sacked at NE 46 for -9 yards (J.Franklin). FUMBLES (J.Franklin), recovered by NE-D.Andrews at LA 45. D.Andrews to NE 46 for -9 yards (D.Fowler).

2-19-NE46 (1:02) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at LA 40 for 14 yards (M.Barron).

3-5-LA40 (:22) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.Edelman [A.Donald].

4-5-LA40 (:18) R.Allen punts 34 yards to LA 6, Center-J.Cardona, out of bounds.

Los Angeles

1-10-LA6 (:12) C.Anderson right guard to LA 12 for 6 yards (D.Wise).

END QUARTER

NEW ENGLAND 0, LOS ANGELES 0

