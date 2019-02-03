Super Bowl Play-by-Play

ATLANTA (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2019 Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots:
Los Angeles won coin toss, elected to kick off.
G.Zuerlein kicks 64 yards from LA 35 to NE 1. C.Patterson pushed ob at NE 39 for 38 yards (G.Zuerlein).
1-10-NE39 (14:55) S.Michel right tackle to LA 48 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).
1-10-LA48 (14:09) C.Patterson left end to LA 42 for 6 yards (J.Johnson, N.Robey).
2-4-LA42 (13:31) S.Michel left tackle to LA 37 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
1-10-LA37 (12:52) S.Michel right guard to LA 34 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
2-7-LA34 (12:14) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right intended for C.Hogan INTERCEPTED by C.Littleton (N.Robey) at LA 27. C.Littleton to LA 27 for no gain (C.Hogan).
1-10-LA27 (12:06) T.Gurley left tackle to LA 29 for 2 yards (T.Flowers).
2-8-LA29 (11:37) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
3-8-LA29 (11:30) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds [A.Clayborn].
4-8-LA29 (11:25) J.Hekker punts 54 yards to NE 17, Center-J.McQuaide. J.Edelman to NE 12 for -5 yards (S.Shields).
1-10-NE12 (11:14) S.Michel right tackle to NE 13 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
2-9-NE13 (10:36) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Michel.
3-9-NE13 (10:34) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Edelman to NE 24 for 11 yards (A.Talib).
1-10-NE24 (9:55) S.Michel left guard to NE 20 for -4 yards (D.Fowler).
2-14-NE20 (9:19) T.Brady pass short right to R.Burkhead to NE 16 for -4 yards (N.Robey). PENALTY on LA-N.Robey, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at NE 16.
1-10-NE35 (8:52) R.Burkhead left guard to NE 40 for 5 yards (M.Brockers).
2-5-NE40 (8:14) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at NE 48 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
TIMEOUT: New England (NO. 1) 7:39
1-10-NE48 (7:39) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski ran ob at LA 33 for 19 yards (M.Peters).
1-10-LA33 (7:04) R.Burkhead right guard to LA 31 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
2-8-LA31 (6:22) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Hogan.
TIMEOUT: New England (NO. 2) 6:17
3-8-LA31 (6:17) (Shotgun) J.White right guard to LA 28 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).
4-5-LA28 (5:39) S.Gostkowski 46 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.
1-10-LA36 (5:35) R.Woods right end to LA 41 for 5 yards (D.Wise; P.Chung).
2-5-LA41 (5:27) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to NE 49 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
1-10-NE49 (4:19) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
2-10-NE49 (4:14) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to NE 42 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
3-3-NE42 (3:35) (Shotgun) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (P.Chung).
4-3-NE42 (3:32) (Punt formation) PENALTY on LA, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at NE 42 – No Play.
4-8-NE47 (3:32) J.Hekker punts 28 yards to NE 19, Center-J.McQuaide, out of bounds.
1-10-NE19 (3:24) S.Michel right guard to NE 22 for 3 yards (L.Joyner; M.Barron).
2-6-NE23 (2:52) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 30 for 7 yards (S.Ebukam).
1-10-NE30 (2:24) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Hogan.
2-10-NE30 (2:20) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Edelman pushed ob at LA 45 for 25 yards (A.Talib).
1-10-LA45 (1:51) T.Brady sacked at NE 46 for -9 yards (J.Franklin). FUMBLES (J.Franklin), recovered by NE-D.Andrews at LA 45. D.Andrews to NE 46 for -9 yards (D.Fowler).
2-19-NE46 (1:02) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at LA 40 for 14 yards (M.Barron).
3-5-LA40 (:22) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.Edelman [A.Donald].
4-5-LA40 (:18) R.Allen punts 34 yards to LA 6, Center-J.Cardona, out of bounds.
1-10-LA6 (:12) C.Anderson right guard to LA 12 for 6 yards (D.Wise).
END QUARTER
NEW ENGLAND 0, LOS ANGELES 0
