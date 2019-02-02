Listen Live Sports

Super Bowl-Winningest Coaches

February 2, 2019 2:05 pm
 
5 — Bill Belichick, New England, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017

4 — Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

3 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco, 1982, 1985, 1989

3 — Joe Gibbs, Washington, 1983, 1988, 1992

2 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay, 1967, 1968

2 — Don Shula, Miami, 1973, 1974

2 — Tom Landry, Dallas, 1972, 1978

2 — Tom Flores, Oakland-L.A. Raiders, 1981, 1984

2 — Bill Parcells, N.Y. Giants, 1987, 1991

2 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas, 1993, 1994

2 — George Seifert, San Francisco, 1990, 1995

2 — Mike Shanahan, Denver, 1998, 1999

2 — Tom Coughlin, N.Y. Giants, 2007, 2011

