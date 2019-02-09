Taplin, Jeffries lift Tulsa past Temple 76-58

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sterling Taplin had 14 points to lead five Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane defeated Temple 76-58 on Saturday. DaQuan Jeffries added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane. Martins Igbanu chipped in 12, Darien Jackson scored 10 and Jeriah Horne had 10.

Temple scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shizz Alston Jr. had 13 points and six assists for the Owls (17-7, 7-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points. Quinton Rose had 10 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

Tulsa plays Tulane on the road on Thursday. Temple faces SMU at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.