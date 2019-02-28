Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tate scores 18 to lift N. Kentucky over Milwaukee 65-55

February 28, 2019 10:41 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalen Tate registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 65-55 on Thursday night.

Chris Vogt had 16 points for Northern Kentucky (22-8, 12-5 Horizon League). Dantez Walton added 13 points. Tyler Sharpe had 10 points for the visiting team. The win, coupled with a Wright State loss, moves the Norse into a tie for first place in the Horizon League.

Vance Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-21, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Jake Wright added 10 points. Amir Allen had three blocks.

DeAndre Abram had only 6 points despite coming into the matchup as the Panthers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 73-60 on Jan. 26. Northern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Green Bay on the road on Saturday. Milwaukee finishes out the regular season against Wright St. at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

