The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Taylor scores 25 to lead UCF past Memphis 79-72

February 16, 2019 8:26 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — BJ Taylor had 25 points as Central Florida topped Memphis 79-72 on Saturday night.

Taylor made 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

Aubrey Dawkins had 17 points for Central Florida (19-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Tacko Fall added 15 points. Terrell Allen had 10 points and six rebounds for the hosts.

Jeremiah Martin had 25 points and six assists for the Tigers (15-11, 7-6). Kareem Brewton Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyvon Davenport had 10 points.

The Knights leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Memphis defeated Central Florida 77-57 on Jan. 27. Central Florida matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Thursday. Memphis plays Tulane at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

