Taylor, UCF visit Cincy

Central Florida (19-5, 9-3) vs. Cincinnati (21-4, 10-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as BJ Taylor and Central Florida will battle Jarron Cumberland and Cincinnati. The senior Taylor has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Cumberland, a junior, is averaging 24 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Cumberland has averaged 19.3 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearcats. Tre Scott has paired with Cumberland and is producing nine points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Knights have been led by Taylor, who is averaging 16.9 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. Cumberland has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 80.1 points while giving up 60.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 37 assists on 65 field goals (56.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Central Florida has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Knights have averaged 26.5 free throws per game and 30 per game over their last five games.

