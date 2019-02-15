Team World-Team USA, Box

(144)

Doncic 5-12 0-0 13, Markkanen 9-17 0-0 21, Ayton 7-12 1-1 15, Bogdanovic 5-11 0-0 15, Simmons 14-17 0-1 28, Osman 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 6-8 0-0 12, Kurucs 4-9 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-10 2-2 15, Okogie 6-10 1-1 13. Totals 62-112 4-5 144.

(161)

Tatum 12-24 0-0 30, Kuzma 15-27 2-2 35, Collins 6-7 0-0 12, Fox 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 8-13 1-1 20, Knox 5-9 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 4-6 0-0 10, Bagley III 7-11 0-0 14, Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Young 9-19 1-2 25. Totals 67-121 6-7 161.

30 41 46 27—144 40 43 40 38—161

3-Point Goals— 16-52 (Bogdanovic 5-11, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7, Markkanen 3-7, Doncic 3-9, Kurucs 2-6, Anunoby 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Ayton 0-4, Osman 0-5), 21-51 (Young 6-11, Tatum 6-14, Mitchell 3-6, Kuzma 3-10, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Knox 1-3, Allen 0-1, Bagley III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds— 47 (Ayton 8), 51 (Tatum 9). Assists— 48 (Doncic 9), 45 (Fox 16). Total Fouls— 7, 7.

