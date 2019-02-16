Listen Live Sports

Tefera sets indoor world record in 1,500 meters

February 16, 2019 11:26 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera has broken a 22-year-old indoor world record in the 1,500 meters after finishing the race in 3 minutes, 31.04 seconds at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Tefera, the indoor world champion in the distance, went past fellow Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha as the duo entered the final bend and had the stronger finish to win by 0.54 seconds on Saturday.

He shaved 0.14 off the old mark of 3:31.18, which was set by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj in February 1997. El Guerrouj still holds the outdoor world record of 3:26.00, set in 1998.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

