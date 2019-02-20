Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tejada scores 20 to lift Lehigh past Army 91-81

February 20, 2019 9:41 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lance Tejada had 20 points as Lehigh topped Army 91-81 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Leufroy had 17 points and six assists for Lehigh (18-8, 11-4 Patriot League). Jordan Cohen added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Pat Andree had 15 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Lehigh headed into halftime trailing 42-35, but the Mountain Hawks were able to outscore the Black Knights 56-39 in the second half to pull away for the 10-point victory. The Mountain Hawks’ 56 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Tommy Funk scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Black Knights (12-16, 7-8). Matt Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Alex King had 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights for the season. Lehigh defeated Army 75-70 on Feb. 2. Lehigh takes on Holy Cross at home on Sunday. Army takes on American at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

