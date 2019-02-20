Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs EKU

Eastern Kentucky (11-16, 4-10) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-20, 3-11)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to seven games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 91-85 on Jan. 26. Eastern Kentucky came up short in a 102-70 game to Murray State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Tennessee Tech’s Jr Clay has averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 assists while Courtney Alexander II has put up 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Colonels, Nick Mayo has averaged 23.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while Jomaru Brown has put up 13.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clay has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-14 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELLS: Eastern Kentucky has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 79.4 points and allowing 88.2 points during those contests. Tennessee Tech is on a six-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 62.2 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 20th among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 77.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

