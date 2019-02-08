Listen Live Sports

Zhou leads after men’s short program at Four Continents

February 8, 2019 1:38 am
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Zhou of the United States nailed both of his quad attempts to take the lead after Thursday night’s men’s short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Zhou, who was second at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit two weeks ago, earned a score of 100.19 and leads South Korea’s Junhwan Cha by nearly three points (97.33). China’s Boyang Jin, the defending champion, is third with 92.17 points after failing to complete a quad lutz.

Zhou had quads as his part of his first two elements, one of which was in combination. Reigning national and world champion Nathan Chen is not competing in this event. Jason Brown is seventh and Tomoki Hiwatashi is ninth. The men’s free skate is Saturday night.

Earlier Thursday, Bradie Tennell narrowly edged defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan in the ladies’ short program. American Mariah Bell is in third. The free skate is Friday night.

