Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee State outlasts Morehead State, 81-80 in 2OT

February 7, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey scored 18 points including a 3-pointer in the second-overtime as Tennessee State beat Morehead State 81-80 on Thursday night.

With the game tied at 78, Tennessee State’s Stokley Chaffee Jr. blocked A.J. Hicks’ shot to set up Fitzpatrick-Dorsey’s 3 with 1:53 remaining. Malek Green scored on a dunk for Morehead State with 51 seconds left to cap the scoring. The Eagles had the last possession with 24 seconds to play, but Hicks missed two shots and James Baker missed a tip-in at the buzzer.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey made four 3-pointers and had six rebounds. Chaffee finished with 12 points, and Michael Littlejohn and Kamar McKnight added 11 for Tennessee State (8-15, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference).

Hicks scored 29 points and Jordan Walker had 20 for Morehead State (9-15, 5-6).

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

McKnight’s layup with 11 seconds left tied it at 76 in the first overtime.

Hicks made four free throws and a 3-pointer during a 7-0 surge in the final 1:15 of regulation to force overtime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.