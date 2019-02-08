Listen Live Sports

Tennessee’s Pons to miss Florida game with facial injury

February 8, 2019 3:32 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee reserve guard/forward Yves Pons will miss the top-ranked Volunteers’ game with Florida after suffering a facial injury while colliding with a teammate in practice.

School officials said Friday on the Tennessee basketball program’s Twitter account that Pons underwent a “corrective procedure” on Friday. Pons was injured Thursday.

His status will be updated next week.

Pons, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from France, averages 3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes. He made 13 straight starts from Nov. 28 to Jan. 23 before Lamonte’ Turner replaced him in the lineup.

After going scoreless in four straight games, Pons had six points in just seven minutes of action Tuesday in a 72-60 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee (21-1, 9-0 SEC) carries a 17-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with Florida (12-10, 4-5).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

