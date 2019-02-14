Texas looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9) vs. Texas (14-11, 6-6)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma State at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Cowboys at Texas was a 65-63 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Texas’ Kerwin Roach II has averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Dylan Osetkowski has put up 10 points and eight rebounds. For the Cowboys, Cameron McGriff has averaged 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Lindy Waters III has put up 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Advertisement

BIG 12 BOOST: The Longhorns have allowed only 64.3 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaac Likekele has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma State has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Texas has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Oklahoma State has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.