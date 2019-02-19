Texas Rio Grande Valley beats Wayland Baptist 85-66

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Terry Winn III had 14 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Wayland Baptist 85-66 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Smith had 13 points and five steals for Texas Rio Grande Valley (16-13). Jordan Jackson added 13 points. Greg Bowie II had 11 points for the home team.

Tre Fillmore had 15 points for the Pioneers. J.J. Culver added 11 points and six rebounds. Jeremy Betjol had eight rebounds and five steals.

Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.

