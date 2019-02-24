Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texas Southern beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94-74

February 24, 2019 12:48 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Combs scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Texas Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94-74 on Saturday night.

Jalyn Patterson added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Eden Ewing scored 11 for the Tigers (15-11, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Shawn Olden II’s 3-pointer with 9:16 left in the first half put Texas Southern up 29-7, the Tigers’ largest lead of the game. UAPB (11-16, 8-6) nearly erased the deficit when Shaun Doss’ layup cut the Golden Lions’ gap to 54-52 with 12:18 left in the game. But the Tigers pushed the lead back to double digits before the eight-minute mark and pulled away for good with 11 straight points in the final five minutes.

Martaveous McKnight had 23 points and Doss scored 14 for the Golden Lions.

