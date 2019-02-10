Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Southern rallies to beat Prairie View A&M 95-90

February 10, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Combs had 22 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Southern rallied to beat Southwestern Athletic Conference leader Prairie View A&M 95-90 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (12-11, 7-3) have won four straight while Prairie View A&M (11-12, 9-1) had a 10-game win streak snapped.

The Panthers led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Texas Southern tied it at 86 with 2:06 to play. Dennis Jones made four free throws and Prairie View A&M led 90-86 with 43 seconds left. Combs converted a 3-point play and scored on a layup, and Derrick Bruce made two free throws and the Tigers led 93-90. Darius Williams missed a 3 on the Panthers’ next possession and Bruce added two more free throws to seal it.

Tyrik Armstrong added 19 points for Texas Southern, which had six players in double-figure scoring.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Devonte Patterson scored 21 points and Chancellor Ellis had 20 for the Panthers, who had five players score double digits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.