Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Southern’s balance leads to win over Alabama A&M

February 4, 2019 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Devocio Butler and Eden Ewing each scored 17 points and Texas Southern rallied to beat Alabama A&M 84-74 on Monday night.

Tyrik Armstrong and John Jones each scored 13 and Shawn Olden II 10 for the Tigers.

Texas Southern (11-11, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lead 44-43 at halftime before the Bulldogs started the second half with a 16-6 run and led 59-50. The Tigers countered with 17-6 run and took the lead for good on Armstrong’s jumper with 8:37 left. Justin Hopkins hit a jumper a little more than three minutes later and Texas Southern led 77-67 with 5:17 to go. Alabama A&M (4-19, 3-6) never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Brandon Houston led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Gerron Scissum 14, Evan Wiley 12 and Brandon Wright 10.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alabama A&M has yet to win a true road game this season in 13 attempts. The Bulldogs’ one win away from home came against Tulane in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.