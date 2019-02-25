Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

February 25, 2019 12:40 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 25-1 700 1
2. UConn 25-2 663 3
3. Louisville 25-2 639 4
4. Notre Dame 25-3 625 5
5. Mississippi St. 25-2 576 6
6. Oregon 25-3 559 2
7. Stanford 23-4 506 7
8. Maryland 24-3 489 8
9. Oregon St. 23-5 486 12
10. NC State 24-3 454 9
11. Kentucky 23-5 368 16
12. Iowa 21-6 367 10
13. Marquette 23-5 356 11
14. South Carolina 20-7 346 13
15. Miami 23-6 320 14
16. Gonzaga 25-3 308 15
17. Syracuse 20-6 258 18
18. Texas 21-6 241 19
19. Texas A&M 20-6 179 21
20. Iowa St. 20-7 173 20
21. Arizona St. 18-8 106 17
22. Florida St. 21-6 97 22
23. Drake 21-5 78 24
24. Rice 23-3 67 25
25. UCLA 17-11 40

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Cent Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.

