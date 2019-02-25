The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (28) 25-1 700 1 2. UConn 25-2 663 3 3. Louisville 25-2 639 4 4. Notre Dame 25-3 625 5 5. Mississippi St. 25-2 576 6 6. Oregon 25-3 559 2 7. Stanford 23-4 506 7 8. Maryland 24-3 489 8 9. Oregon St. 23-5 486 12 10. NC State 24-3 454 9 11. Kentucky 23-5 368 16 12. Iowa 21-6 367 10 13. Marquette 23-5 356 11 14. South Carolina 20-7 346 13 15. Miami 23-6 320 14 16. Gonzaga 25-3 308 15 17. Syracuse 20-6 258 18 18. Texas 21-6 241 19 19. Texas A&M 20-6 179 21 20. Iowa St. 20-7 173 20 21. Arizona St. 18-8 106 17 22. Florida St. 21-6 97 22 23. Drake 21-5 78 24 24. Rice 23-3 67 25 25. UCLA 17-11 40 –

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Cent Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.

