The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (28)
|25-1
|700
|1
|2. UConn
|25-2
|663
|3
|3. Louisville
|25-2
|639
|4
|4. Notre Dame
|25-3
|625
|5
|5. Mississippi St.
|25-2
|576
|6
|6. Oregon
|25-3
|559
|2
|7. Stanford
|23-4
|506
|7
|8. Maryland
|24-3
|489
|8
|9. Oregon St.
|23-5
|486
|12
|10. NC State
|24-3
|454
|9
|11. Kentucky
|23-5
|368
|16
|12. Iowa
|21-6
|367
|10
|13. Marquette
|23-5
|356
|11
|14. South Carolina
|20-7
|346
|13
|15. Miami
|23-6
|320
|14
|16. Gonzaga
|25-3
|308
|15
|17. Syracuse
|20-6
|258
|18
|18. Texas
|21-6
|241
|19
|19. Texas A&M
|20-6
|179
|21
|20. Iowa St.
|20-7
|173
|20
|21. Arizona St.
|18-8
|106
|17
|22. Florida St.
|21-6
|97
|22
|23. Drake
|21-5
|78
|24
|24. Rice
|23-3
|67
|25
|25. UCLA
|17-11
|40
|–
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Cent Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.
