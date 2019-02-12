The Latest: Bad weather delays John Dingell funeral

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on funeral and memorial services for former U.S. Rep. John Dingell (all times local):

___

11:20 a.m.

The funeral Mass for former Rep. John Dingell has been slightly delayed by wintery weather in Michigan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the service Tuesday to honor Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He died Thursday at age 92.

A spokeswoman says Dingell’s wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, says she’s in contact with Army and Navy officials who are transporting members of Congress from Washington to the funeral.

The service is now expected to start at 11:30 a.m., about a half-hour behind schedule.

The funeral is being held in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. Police officers have been shoveling snow outside the church. Icy roads are being reported across the region.

Other dignitaries and constituents have already arrived, including Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

___

12:15 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will offer remarks at the funeral for John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

A Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Michigan, five days after Dingell died at his home at age 92. The Michigan Democrat served 59 years in the House, retiring at the end of 2014.

Former constituents and admirers lined up Monday at a performing arts center in Dearborn to pay their respects during a daylong visitation. Dingell’s casket was in a ballroom while oversized photos of his life were displayed in the lobby.

Rep. Debbie Dingell stayed to greet everyone throughout the day. She was elected to her husband’s seat in 2014.

There will be a second funeral Mass on Thursday in Washington.

___

See AP’s complete coverage of John Dingell here: https://apnews.com/JohnDingell

