Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Dorsey confident signing Hunt the right thing

February 28, 2019 1:20 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL scouting combine on Thursday (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey did his homework before signing free agent Kareem Hunt.

At least that’s what he told reporters Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“We did extensive research. We talked to a lot of people and we felt comfortable with the information we had, listening to how remorseful he was, knowing that once he comes here there are no guarantees,” Dorsey said. “He’s going to have to earn respect in the Cleveland Browns organization by his actions not words.”

The Kansas City Chiefs released their starting running back late last season after a video showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman.

Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier this month but is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list and it’s not known when he’ll be allowed to play again.

But after meeting with Hunt, Dorsey figured he was worth the risk.

“He has a good heart. The act he did last year was egregious, we all know that,” Dorsey said, acknowledging he found Hunt to be remorseful.

___

Reporting by AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis

___

10:35 a.m.

Kyler Murray may not throw at the NFL scouting combine, but he checked in just over 5-feet-10 and weighed 207 pounds.

His hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, was 9½ inches.

Murray’s measurements on Thursday compare favorably to two other undersized quarterbacks in recent years: Russell Wilson in 2012 and Baker Mayfield, last year’s top overall draft pick.

Murray’s measurements were among the most anticipated at this year’s annual gathering of 300-plus prospects. He turned down the Oakland Athletics and a career in baseball for a shot at the NFL.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.