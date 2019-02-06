The Latest: Lindsey Vonn shows off her shiner

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

4 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn was all smiles as she showed off the shiner she got in her crash at the world championships.

In pictures Vonn published on her social media accounts Wednesday, the American skier had a bruised and puffed-up right eye as a result of her fall midway through the super-G the previous day. After the crash, she said she felt like she had been “hit by an 18-wheeler.”

Her eye was partly closed in one of the pictures she was in alongside American teammates Laurenne Ross and Alice Merryweather over a brunch of banana pancakes with syrup.

In another more risque photo in Instagram, Vonn posed next to the heavily bruised right buttock of Ross, who also crashed in the super-G.

Vonn says she “can’t wait to see what color they turn tomorrow.”

Vonn is retiring after the world championships. The final race of her career is the downhill on Sunday.

___

3:15 p.m.

Former overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami led the second downhill training session at the world championships, which was shortened because of the men’s super-G.

Swiss teammate Joana Haehlen was second and super-G silver medalist Sofia Goggia Italy of was third.

Jasmine Flury, another Swiss racer, set the fastest time but she missed a gate.

Lindsey Vonn sat out the session to recuperate after crashing in the super-G.

Vonn will retire after Sunday’s downhill race.

___

1:35 p.m.

Dominik Paris crowned what was already a stellar season by winning the super-G at the world championships for his first major title.

Despite a few wild turns on the lower section of a technical course, the Italian finished 0.09 seconds ahead of Johan Clarey of France and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria, who tied for silver.

Norwegian great Aksel Lund Svindal, who is retiring after the worlds, finished outside the top 15.

Paris won the World Cup downhills in Bormio, Italy, and Kitzbuehel, Austria — considered the two toughest races on the circuit — over the last two months. He’s had six World Cup podium results overall this season and 12 World Cup wins in his career.

Paris’ only previous medal at a worlds or Olympics was a silver in the downhill at the 2013 worlds in Schladming, Austria.

Paris was an early starter with the No. 3 bib and was shaking his head after crossing the finish. But his time stood up after the top 30 ranked skiers had completed their runs.

Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

___

12:10 p.m.

Fresh off her super-G victory, Mikaela Shiffrin has left Are and “gone off the grid for a bit” to recharge and prepare for next week’s giant slalom and slalom.

Austrian media report that Shiffrin left Are by helicopter for training in Trysil, Norway.

The U.S. Ski Team tells The Associated Press that “she’s going off the grid for a bit, wants to keep it private.”

Hours after winning the super-G on Tuesday, Shiffrin announced that she will not be competing in Friday’s Alpine combined race. Having already said she would not enter Sunday’s downhill, that leaves her with only the giant slalom and slalom.

Shiffrin is putting special focus on staying fresh to the end of the championships after struggling with schedule changes and stress at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, where she followed her gold-medal performance in giant slalom with only a fourth-place finish in slalom — her best event.

Shiffrin is expected back in Are on Monday. The women’s GS and slalom are scheduled for Feb. 14 and 16.

She will not compete in Tuesday’s team event.

___

10:40 a.m.

Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training at the world championships following her crash in the super-G.

Vonn had the wind knocked out of her after straddling a gate mid-air and hitting the safety nets on Tuesday. She was left with a shiner on her right cheek.

Vonn is planning to retire following Sunday’s downhill race and already completed one downhill training run on Monday.

American teammate Laurenne Ross, who also crashed in the super-G, is also sitting out Wednesday’s training, as is another crash victim, Christina Ager of Austria.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

