The Latest: Texas jury acquits ex-Baylor football player

February 28, 2019 5:51 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the rape trial of a former Baylor University football player (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Texas jury has found a former Baylor University football player not guilty of raping another student in 2016.

The McLennan County jury deliberated about two hours in Waco on Thursday before acquitting 26-year-old Shawn Oakman of sexual assault.

Oakman is the Bears’ career leader in quarterback sacks.

The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her. She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Oakman’s attorney told jurors that the two wanted to be together that night and that they had consensual sex.

3 p.m.

A Texas jury is deliberating in the trial of a former Baylor University football player accused of raping another student in 2016.

The jury began deliberating Thursday, just a day after opening statements in the Waco trial of 26-year-old Shawn Oakman, who’s the Bears’ career leader in quarterback sacks.

The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her. She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Oakman’s attorney told jurors that the two wanted to be together that night and that they had consensual sex.

Oakman’s case and others involving claims of sexual assault drew broad criticism about the way university officials responded to those allegations.

