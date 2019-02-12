Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Vermont town seeks review of police practices

February 12, 2019 4:27 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on call for review of police department following racial harassment case. (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A Vermont town says it’s looking for an outside expert to review the police department’s practices following its handling of reports of racial harassment against the state’s only black female lawmaker, who later resigned.

Vermont’s attorney general urged Bennington to have such a review done. The NAACP Vermont branch and the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont are also calling for a review, including whether evidence was withheld.

The attorney general’s office took over the investigation of racial harassment against then-Rep. Kiah (KY’-uh) Morris in August and announced last month that no charges would be filed because of free speech protections.

A self-identified white nationalist accused of harassing Morris was arrested last week on a charge of possessing large-capacity gun magazines. Max Misch pleaded not guilty.

10:26 a.m.

Vermont’s attorney general is urging a review of a police department’s practices following its handling of reports of racial harassment against the state’s only black female lawmaker, who later resigned.

T.J. Donovan said Monday that an outside expert should review the Bennington Police Department’s policies and procedures. He is urging the town to hire one.

The NAACP Vermont branch and the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont are also calling for a review, including whether evidence was withheld.

Donovan has said “there was a breakdown in Bennington.”

His office took over the investigation of racial harassment against then-Rep. Kiah (KY’-uh) Morris in August and announced last month that no charges would be filed because of free speech protections.

The town manager did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

