The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (58) 23-2 1594 2 2. Gonzaga (6) 25-2 1502 3 3. Virginia 22-2 1476 4 4. Kentucky 21-4 1383 5 5. Tennessee 23-2 1376 1 6. Nevada 24-1 1240 7 7. Michigan 23-3 1150 6 8. North Carolina 20-5 1129 8 9. Houston 25-1 1085 9 10. Michigan St. 21-5 1046 11 11. Marquette 21-4 987 10 12. Kansas 20-6 801 14 13. LSU 21-4 773 19 14. Texas Tech 21-5 733 15 15. Purdue 18-7 699 12 16. Florida St. 20-5 525 17 17. Villanova 20-6 519 13 18. Louisville 18-8 507 16 19. Iowa St. 19-6 426 23 20. Virginia Tech 20-5 408 22 21. Iowa 20-5 389 21 22. Wisconsin 17-8 250 20 23. Kansas St 19-6 249 18 24. Maryland 19-7 211 24 25. Buffalo 22-3 164 25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John’s 2, Mississippi St. 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

