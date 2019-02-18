Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

February 18, 2019 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (58) 23-2 1594 2
2. Gonzaga (6) 25-2 1502 3
3. Virginia 22-2 1476 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 1383 5
5. Tennessee 23-2 1376 1
6. Nevada 24-1 1240 7
7. Michigan 23-3 1150 6
8. North Carolina 20-5 1129 8
9. Houston 25-1 1085 9
10. Michigan St. 21-5 1046 11
11. Marquette 21-4 987 10
12. Kansas 20-6 801 14
13. LSU 21-4 773 19
14. Texas Tech 21-5 733 15
15. Purdue 18-7 699 12
16. Florida St. 20-5 525 17
17. Villanova 20-6 519 13
18. Louisville 18-8 507 16
19. Iowa St. 19-6 426 23
20. Virginia Tech 20-5 408 22
21. Iowa 20-5 389 21
22. Wisconsin 17-8 250 20
23. Kansas St 19-6 249 18
24. Maryland 19-7 211 24
25. Buffalo 22-3 164 25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John’s 2, Mississippi St. 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.