The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (58)
|23-2
|1594
|2
|2. Gonzaga (6)
|25-2
|1502
|3
|3. Virginia
|22-2
|1476
|4
|4. Kentucky
|21-4
|1383
|5
|5. Tennessee
|23-2
|1376
|1
|6. Nevada
|24-1
|1240
|7
|7. Michigan
|23-3
|1150
|6
|8. North Carolina
|20-5
|1129
|8
|9. Houston
|25-1
|1085
|9
|10. Michigan St.
|21-5
|1046
|11
|11. Marquette
|21-4
|987
|10
|12. Kansas
|20-6
|801
|14
|13. LSU
|21-4
|773
|19
|14. Texas Tech
|21-5
|733
|15
|15. Purdue
|18-7
|699
|12
|16. Florida St.
|20-5
|525
|17
|17. Villanova
|20-6
|519
|13
|18. Louisville
|18-8
|507
|16
|19. Iowa St.
|19-6
|426
|23
|20. Virginia Tech
|20-5
|408
|22
|21. Iowa
|20-5
|389
|21
|22. Wisconsin
|17-8
|250
|20
|23. Kansas St
|19-6
|249
|18
|24. Maryland
|19-7
|211
|24
|25. Buffalo
|22-3
|164
|25
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, St. John’s 2, Mississippi St. 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.
