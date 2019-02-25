The Top Twenty Five

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
February 25, 2019 12:17 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (44) 27-2 1569 2
2. Virginia (15) 24-2 1513 3
3. Duke (3) 24-3 1502 1
4. Kentucky (2) 23-4 1418 4
5. North Carolina 22-5 1326 8
6. Michigan St. 23-5 1232 10
7. Tennessee 24-3 1190 5
8. Houston 26-1 1145 9
9. Michigan 24-4 1057 7
10. Marquette 23-4 1019 11
11. Texas Tech 22-5 938 14
12. Nevada 25-2 883 6
13. LSU 22-5 836 13
14. Purdue 20-7 820 15
15. Kansas 20-7 580 12
16. Kansas St 21-6 559 23
17. Maryland 21-7 549 24
18. Florida St. 21-6 501 16
19. Wisconsin 19-8 466 22
20. Virginia Tech 21-6 392 20
21. Buffalo 24-3 288 25
22. Iowa 21-6 278 21
23. Cincinnati 23-4 263
24. Wofford 24-4 112
25. Washington 22-5 92

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

The Associated Press

