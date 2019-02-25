The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (44)
|27-2
|1569
|2
|2. Virginia (15)
|24-2
|1513
|3
|3. Duke (3)
|24-3
|1502
|1
|4. Kentucky (2)
|23-4
|1418
|4
|5. North Carolina
|22-5
|1326
|8
|6. Michigan St.
|23-5
|1232
|10
|7. Tennessee
|24-3
|1190
|5
|8. Houston
|26-1
|1145
|9
|9. Michigan
|24-4
|1057
|7
|10. Marquette
|23-4
|1019
|11
|11. Texas Tech
|22-5
|938
|14
|12. Nevada
|25-2
|883
|6
|13. LSU
|22-5
|836
|13
|14. Purdue
|20-7
|820
|15
|15. Kansas
|20-7
|580
|12
|16. Kansas St
|21-6
|559
|23
|17. Maryland
|21-7
|549
|24
|18. Florida St.
|21-6
|501
|16
|19. Wisconsin
|19-8
|466
|22
|20. Virginia Tech
|21-6
|392
|20
|21. Buffalo
|24-3
|288
|25
|22. Iowa
|21-6
|278
|21
|23. Cincinnati
|23-4
|263
|–
|24. Wofford
|24-4
|112
|–
|25. Washington
|22-5
|92
|–
Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.
