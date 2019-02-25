The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (44) 27-2 1569 2 2. Virginia (15) 24-2 1513 3 3. Duke (3) 24-3 1502 1 4. Kentucky (2) 23-4 1418 4 5. North Carolina 22-5 1326 8 6. Michigan St. 23-5 1232 10 7. Tennessee 24-3 1190 5 8. Houston 26-1 1145 9 9. Michigan 24-4 1057 7 10. Marquette 23-4 1019 11 11. Texas Tech 22-5 938 14 12. Nevada 25-2 883 6 13. LSU 22-5 836 13 14. Purdue 20-7 820 15 15. Kansas 20-7 580 12 16. Kansas St 21-6 559 23 17. Maryland 21-7 549 24 18. Florida St. 21-6 501 16 19. Wisconsin 19-8 466 22 20. Virginia Tech 21-6 392 20 21. Buffalo 24-3 288 25 22. Iowa 21-6 278 21 23. Cincinnati 23-4 263 – 24. Wofford 24-4 112 – 25. Washington 22-5 92 –

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

