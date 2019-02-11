The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Baylor (22)
|21-1
|694
|1
| 2. Louisville (3)
|23-1
|664
|2
| 3. Oregon (3)
|23-1
|653
|3
| 4. UConn
|21-2
|607
|5
| 5. Mississippi St.
|22-1
|596
|6
| 6. Notre Dame
|22-3
|553
|4
| 7. Maryland
|22-2
|522
|10
| 8. Marquette
|21-3
|513
|8
| 9. Oregon St.
|20-4
|436
|7
|10. Stanford
|19-4
|423
|11
|11. South Carolina
|17-5
|403
|12
|12. N.C. State
|21-2
|400
|9
|13. Gonzaga
|22-2
|363
|13
|14. Iowa
|19-5
|329
|16
|15. Texas
|19-5
|294
|14
|16. Syracuse
|18-5
|277
|15
|17. Kentucky
|19-5
|206
|19
|18. Iowa St.
|18-5
|205
|22
|19. Arizona St.
|16-6
|202
|20
|20. Miami
|21-5
|186
|25
|21. Florida St.
|20-4
|146
|24
|22. Texas A&M
|18-5
|126
|18
|23. Rutgers
|17-6
|105
|20
|24. Michigan St.
|16-6
|65
|23
|25. South Dakota
|22-3
|42
|—
Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.
