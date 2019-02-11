The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (22) 21-1 694 1 2. Louisville (3) 23-1 664 2 3. Oregon (3) 23-1 653 3 4. UConn 21-2 607 5 5. Mississippi St. 22-1 596 6 6. Notre Dame 22-3 553 4 7. Maryland 22-2 522 10 8. Marquette 21-3 513 8 9. Oregon St. 20-4 436 7 10. Stanford 19-4 423 11 11. South Carolina 17-5 403 12 12. N.C. State 21-2 400 9 13. Gonzaga 22-2 363 13 14. Iowa 19-5 329 16 15. Texas 19-5 294 14 16. Syracuse 18-5 277 15 17. Kentucky 19-5 206 19 18. Iowa St. 18-5 205 22 19. Arizona St. 16-6 202 20 20. Miami 21-5 186 25 21. Florida St. 20-4 146 24 22. Texas A&M 18-5 126 18 23. Rutgers 17-6 105 20 24. Michigan St. 16-6 65 23 25. South Dakota 22-3 42 —

Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

