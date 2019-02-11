Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

February 11, 2019 1:06 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (22) 21-1 694 1
2. Louisville (3) 23-1 664 2
3. Oregon (3) 23-1 653 3
4. UConn 21-2 607 5
5. Mississippi St. 22-1 596 6
6. Notre Dame 22-3 553 4
7. Maryland 22-2 522 10
8. Marquette 21-3 513 8
9. Oregon St. 20-4 436 7
10. Stanford 19-4 423 11
11. South Carolina 17-5 403 12
12. N.C. State 21-2 400 9
13. Gonzaga 22-2 363 13
14. Iowa 19-5 329 16
15. Texas 19-5 294 14
16. Syracuse 18-5 277 15
17. Kentucky 19-5 206 19
18. Iowa St. 18-5 205 22
19. Arizona St. 16-6 202 20
20. Miami 21-5 186 25
21. Florida St. 20-4 146 24
22. Texas A&M 18-5 126 18
23. Rutgers 17-6 105 20
24. Michigan St. 16-6 65 23
25. South Dakota 22-3 42

Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

