The Women’s Top Twenty Five

February 18, 2019 1:05 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (26) 23-1 698 1
2. Oregon (2) 24-1 672 3
3. UConn 23-2 638 4
4. Louisville 23-2 610 2
5. Notre Dame 23-3 596 6
6. Mississippi St. 23-2 555 5
7. Stanford 21-4 475 10
8. Maryland 23-3 458 7
9. N.C. State 22-2 455 12
10. Iowa 21-5 439 14
11. Marquette 22-4 437 8
12. Oregon St. 20-5 413 9
13. South Carolina 19-6 398 11
14. Miami 22-5 350 20
15. Gonzaga 23-3 275 13
16. Kentucky 21-5 261 17
17. Arizona St. 18-6 247 19
18. Syracuse 19-6 232 16
19. Texas 20-6 225 15
20. Iowa St. 19-6 155 18
21. Texas A&M 19-6 117 22
22. Florida St. 21-5 106 21
23. South Dakota 23-3 90 25
24. Drake 19-5 40
25. Rice 22-3 30

Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas St. 4, South Dakota St. 4, Cent. Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

