The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (25) 19-1 697 1 2. Louisville (3) 21-1 668 3 3. Oregon 21-1 632 4 4. Notre Dame 21-2 608 5 5. UConn 19-2 596 2 6. Mississippi St. 21-1 578 6 7. Oregon St. 19-3 513 9 8. Marquette 19-3 483 10 9. N.C. State 21-1 470 7 10. Maryland 19-2 459 11 11. Stanford 18-3 447 8 12. South Carolina 16-5 352 16 13. Gonzaga 21-2 316 15 14. Texas 18-4 313 12 15. Syracuse 17-4 303 18 16. Iowa 17-5 279 13 17. Utah 18-3 209 14 18. Texas A&M 18-4 206 20 19. Kentucky 18-5 173 19 20. Rutgers 17-5 160 17 20. Arizona St. 15-6 160 21 22. Iowa St. 17-5 150 23 23. Michigan St. 16-5 130 22 24. Florida St. 19-3 111 24 25. Miami 19-5 20 —

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.

