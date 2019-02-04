Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

February 4, 2019 1:11 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (25) 19-1 697 1
2. Louisville (3) 21-1 668 3
3. Oregon 21-1 632 4
4. Notre Dame 21-2 608 5
5. UConn 19-2 596 2
6. Mississippi St. 21-1 578 6
7. Oregon St. 19-3 513 9
8. Marquette 19-3 483 10
9. N.C. State 21-1 470 7
10. Maryland 19-2 459 11
11. Stanford 18-3 447 8
12. South Carolina 16-5 352 16
13. Gonzaga 21-2 316 15
14. Texas 18-4 313 12
15. Syracuse 17-4 303 18
16. Iowa 17-5 279 13
17. Utah 18-3 209 14
18. Texas A&M 18-4 206 20
19. Kentucky 18-5 173 19
20. Rutgers 17-5 160 17
20. Arizona St. 15-6 160 21
22. Iowa St. 17-5 150 23
23. Michigan St. 16-5 130 22
24. Florida St. 19-3 111 24
25. Miami 19-5 20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.

