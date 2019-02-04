The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Baylor (25)
|19-1
|697
|1
| 2. Louisville (3)
|21-1
|668
|3
| 3. Oregon
|21-1
|632
|4
| 4. Notre Dame
|21-2
|608
|5
| 5. UConn
|19-2
|596
|2
| 6. Mississippi St.
|21-1
|578
|6
| 7. Oregon St.
|19-3
|513
|9
| 8. Marquette
|19-3
|483
|10
| 9. N.C. State
|21-1
|470
|7
|10. Maryland
|19-2
|459
|11
|11. Stanford
|18-3
|447
|8
|12. South Carolina
|16-5
|352
|16
|13. Gonzaga
|21-2
|316
|15
|14. Texas
|18-4
|313
|12
|15. Syracuse
|17-4
|303
|18
|16. Iowa
|17-5
|279
|13
|17. Utah
|18-3
|209
|14
|18. Texas A&M
|18-4
|206
|20
|19. Kentucky
|18-5
|173
|19
|20. Rutgers
|17-5
|160
|17
|20. Arizona St.
|15-6
|160
|21
|22. Iowa St.
|17-5
|150
|23
|23. Michigan St.
|16-5
|130
|22
|24. Florida St.
|19-3
|111
|24
|25. Miami
|19-5
|20
|—
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.
