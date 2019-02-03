Listen Live Sports

This Week’s Top 25 Fared

February 3, 2019 2:11 pm
 
1. Tennessee (20-1) beat South Carolina 92-70; beat Texas A&M 93-76.

2. Duke (19-2) beat Notre Dame 83-61; beat St. John’s 91-61.

3. Virginia (20-1) beat No. 23 N.C. State 66-65, OT; beat Miami 56-46.

4. Gonzaga (21-2) beat BYU 93-63; beat San Diego 85-69.

5. Michigan (20-2) beat Ohio State 65-49; lost to Iowa 74-59.

6. Michigan State (18-4) lost to Indiana 79-75, OT.

7. Kentucky (18-3) beat Vanderbilt 87-52; beat Florida 65-54.

8. Nevada (21-1) beat UNLV 87-70; beat Boise State 93-73.

9. North Carolina (17-4) beat Georgia Tech 77-54; beat No. 15 Louisville 79-69.

10. Marquette (19-3) beat Butler 76-58.

11. Kansas (17-5) lost to Texas 73-63; beat No. 16 Texas Tech 79-63.

12. Virginia Tech (18-3) beat Miami 82-70; beat No. 23 N.C. State 47-24.

13. Houston (21-1) beat Temple 73-66.

14. Villanova (18-4) beat DePaul 86-74; beat Georgetown 77-65.

15. Louisville (16-6) beat Wake Forest 83-54; lost to No. 9 North Carolina 79-69.

16. Texas Tech (17-5) beat TCU 84-65; lost to No. 11 Kansas 79-63.

17. Purdue (16-6) beat Penn State 99-90, OT; beat Minnesota 73-63.

18. Buffalo (19-3) beat Ball State 83-59; lost to Bowling Green 92-88.

19. LSU (17-4) beat Texas A&M 72-57; lost to Arkansas 90-89.

20. Iowa State (17-5) beat West Virginia 93-68; beat Texas 65-60.

21. Maryland (17-6) beat Northwestern 70-52; lost to No. 24 Wisconsin 69-61.

22. Mississippi State (16-5) lost to Alabama 83-79; beat Mississippi 81-75.

23. N.C. State (16-6) lost to No. 3 Virginia 66-65 OT; lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24.

24. Wisconsin (16-6) beat Nebraska 62-51; beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61.

25. Florida State (16-5) beat Georgia Tech 59-49.

